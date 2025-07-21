Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

ISTB opened at $48.50 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

