Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Cut by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FITB opened at $43.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. TD Cowen began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

