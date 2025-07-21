560 Shares in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 29,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $100.66 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $102.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

