United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Raised by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.1% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Galvan Research reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $99.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.