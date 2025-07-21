Gries Financial LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $720.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $680.98 and a 200 day moving average of $648.72. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $727.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.59.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

