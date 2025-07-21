Gries Financial LLC Takes Position in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 251.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 127.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 1,668.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Westlake by 71.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 33.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $81.99 on Monday. Westlake Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $153.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 70.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

