Gries Financial LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $68,876,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,470,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,618,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,429,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,174,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,701,000 after buying an additional 844,679 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,835.92. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,643.92. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. OGE Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $46.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.