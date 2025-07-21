Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Holdings Reduced by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC decreased its position in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,494,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,960,491,000 after purchasing an additional 576,744 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,615,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,709,215,000 after acquiring an additional 486,984 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,833,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,712 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,215,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,633,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $114.50 on Monday. Bank Of Montreal has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $114.76. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.06.

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.84. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Bank Of Montreal’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.1801 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 57.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMO. Barclays lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank Of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

