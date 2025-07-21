Gries Financial LLC Purchases 16,400 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gries Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3174 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.