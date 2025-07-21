Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,281 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.3%

BATS IEFA opened at $82.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

