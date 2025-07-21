Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Boosted by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.0% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $532,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2903 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.