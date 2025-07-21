Arrow Financial Corp Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) by 349.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,419 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

IBHF opened at $23.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $864.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.29. iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

