Arrow Financial Corp Sells 11,518 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 54,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,667,570.10. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,119 shares of company stock worth $40,524,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7%

ICE stock opened at $180.68 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The company has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.42.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

