iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDZ) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDZ – Free Report) by 158.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,979 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $27.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF (IBDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2034, and December 15, 2034. IBDZ was launched on May 22, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.