Arrow Financial Corp Sells 46 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.12.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.6%

TMUS opened at $230.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.74 and a 52 week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $15,943,075.20. Following the sale, the director owned 647,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $147,736,415,941.92. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,116,990 shares of company stock valued at $256,892,992. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

