Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,788,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153,490 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 9.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of Mplx worth $416,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,904,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,448,000 after purchasing an additional 266,998 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,221,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,047,000 after acquiring an additional 79,799 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,279,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,985,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Mplx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,971,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,845 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 88.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPLX

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.