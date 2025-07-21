Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,788,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153,490 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 9.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of Mplx worth $416,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,904,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,448,000 after purchasing an additional 266,998 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,221,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,047,000 after acquiring an additional 79,799 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,279,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,985,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Mplx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,971,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,845 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mplx Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $54.87.
Mplx Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 88.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.
About Mplx
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.
