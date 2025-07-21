Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $649.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $707.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $726.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $647.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

