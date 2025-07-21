Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Lennar Stock Up 0.4%

LEN stock opened at $110.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average is $116.19. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.