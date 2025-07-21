Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Makes New $5.23 Million Investment in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,485,000 after buying an additional 221,086 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,660,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,430,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,063,000 after buying an additional 133,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,818,000 after acquiring an additional 130,804 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,434,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,066 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Mizuho lifted their price target on Evergy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

