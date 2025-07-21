Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $12.43 Million Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 200,159 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up about 0.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Plains GP worth $12,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 18.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after buying an additional 134,943 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 434.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 159,795 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Plains GP by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $19.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.65. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 205.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

