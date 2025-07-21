FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November accounts for approximately 4.7% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gries Financial LLC owned approximately 9.46% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November worth $24,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNOV opened at $36.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.34. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

