Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stake in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 367,556 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises approximately 4.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $211,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.5%

TRP stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. TC Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.6142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.51%.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.