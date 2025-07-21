Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,647,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Archrock comprises 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Archrock were worth $43,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Archrock by 34.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 57.3% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 56.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 84.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $1,029,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 275,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,060.39. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. Archrock had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Archrock announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 64.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

