Arrow Financial Corp Buys 2,731 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.51% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 196.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDT opened at $25.36 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.