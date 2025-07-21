Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $757,892,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $182,882,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Target by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on Target in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $103.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average is $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

