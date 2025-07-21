Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 160.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $224.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.