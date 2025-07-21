Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on J shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

NYSE:J opened at $137.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

