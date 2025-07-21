Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 1.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

NYSE NVS opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $241.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.62. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $124.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

