Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the period. Arrow Financial makes up about 5.5% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned 11.32% of Arrow Financial worth $49,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,458,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 178,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $47,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,587.54. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $445.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. Arrow Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Corporation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

