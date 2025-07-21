4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 664.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $51.77 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

