The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 563.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after buying an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,889,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $229.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $233.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.