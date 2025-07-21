iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 695,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,106 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $73,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after buying an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

