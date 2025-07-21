Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $12.09 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $96.32 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.99 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the sale, the director owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,514.59. The trade was a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

