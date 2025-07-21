United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $22,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $602,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,590,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $806.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $736.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.14. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.54.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

