Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 50,959 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,959 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.7% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 95,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

