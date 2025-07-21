Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,961 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF worth $16,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,072.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $111.19 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $111.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

