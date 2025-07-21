Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires 608 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,624 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,183,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,234,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.