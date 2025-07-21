Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide comprises 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.11% of Hilton Worldwide worth $60,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $694,787,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,999,000 after purchasing an additional 685,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,400,000 after buying an additional 617,604 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.94.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $272.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.93. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

