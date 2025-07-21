Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 37,824 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,824 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $163,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of TSM opened at $240.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $248.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

