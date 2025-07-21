S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $625.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.07.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $524.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

