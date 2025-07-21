Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 551 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $40,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,725,084,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,599 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,503,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $178,858,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.07.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $524.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $517.59 and its 200 day moving average is $506.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

