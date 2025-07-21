Lunt Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,427,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,011,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,145 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,501,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 64,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,141.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $95.41 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $97.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

