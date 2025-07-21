Promising Retail Stocks To Follow Now – July 20th

Tesla, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon.com, UnitedHealth Group, Alibaba Group, and Micron Technology are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to consumers through physical stores, online platforms, or a combination of both. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to consumer spending trends but can be influenced by factors such as economic cycles, competition, and shifts in buyer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.65. The stock had a trading volume of 93,904,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,929,970. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 181.13, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.70. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $510.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,120,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,618,181. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $514.64.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.18. 48,647,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,145,744. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.13. 37,691,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,988,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $5.62 on Friday, reaching $282.45. 14,902,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.47 and a 200-day moving average of $432.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $256.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,729,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,216,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $148.43.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,315,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,336,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $129.85. The company has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.01.

