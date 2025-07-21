Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,618,000 after buying an additional 4,455,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $497,648,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $142,185,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,541,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,593,000 after purchasing an additional 942,922 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE PSX opened at $126.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.27. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

