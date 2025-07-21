27,771 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $179.33 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $180.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average is $155.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

