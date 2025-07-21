Miller Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Miller Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $72,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of D opened at $58.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

