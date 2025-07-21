Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $323.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $263.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $277.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $281.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 19,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

