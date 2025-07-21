Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for about 0.9% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,126,000 after buying an additional 2,980,997 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 18,311.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,010,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,460,000 after buying an additional 1,005,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,710,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1,266.3% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 214,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,777,000 after buying an additional 199,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $27,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $179.75 on Monday. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $31,134,739.20. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $233,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,350. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,107 shares of company stock worth $9,008,118. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.