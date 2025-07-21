Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 121.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 384.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. This represents a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $2,056,070.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,936,730.16. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,013 shares of company stock worth $7,238,913 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price objective on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $257.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.43 and a 52 week high of $263.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

