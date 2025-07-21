Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

